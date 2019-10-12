Naxals accuse C'garh man of being police informer, kill him

A 32-year-old man was killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district by Naxals who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday. Parke Kristaiyya's body was found by a road near Dudheda-Nayapara village under Tarlaguda police station limits on Saturday morning, the official said.

A leaflet on the spot informed that the Madded area committee of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) had carried out the killing as Kristaiyya was helping police. The official denied that the deceased was a police informer.

"It seems he was hacked to death with an axe. The post mortem report is awaited. We have launched a search operation for the killers," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)