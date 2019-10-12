Naxal camp busted along C'garh-Maha border, IED recovered

Security forces on Saturday busted a Naxal transit camp in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district after a brief encounter and recovered an explosive, an official said. The camp was located in a forest near Sudiyal village under Manpur police station limits, around 200 kilometres from state capital Raipur, along the border of Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra).

A patrolling team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Maharashtra police personnel encircled the camp. "The Naxals fired at security forces but fled into the forest leaving behind several items after coming under retaliatory fire. We recovered a powerful cooker IED, walkie- talkie batteries, solar plates, Naxal literature, eight Maoist bags and other items of daily use," he added..

