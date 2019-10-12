International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MP CM targets Centre over economic slowdown

PTI Chhindwara
Updated: 12-10-2019 19:54 IST
MP CM targets Centre over economic slowdown

Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Union governmentshould accept that the country was facing severe economicslowdown and should take correctional measures to secure thefuture of the youth

He said his government was working towards bringing ininvestments into the state and would be organising a summitfor this on October 18 in Indore

"The country is facing economic slowdown. The (Union)government should first accept it. It should launch measuresto deal with the slowdown. The slowdown has caused insecurityabout the future among the youth," he told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019