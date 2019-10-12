MP CM targets Centre over economic slowdown

Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Union governmentshould accept that the country was facing severe economicslowdown and should take correctional measures to secure thefuture of the youth

He said his government was working towards bringing ininvestments into the state and would be organising a summitfor this on October 18 in Indore

"The country is facing economic slowdown. The (Union)government should first accept it. It should launch measuresto deal with the slowdown. The slowdown has caused insecurityabout the future among the youth," he told reporters here.

