JU research scholar's body found hanging in West Midnapore

The body of a Jadavpur University research scholar was found hanging from a mess in West Midnapore district on Saturday, police said. An officer at Belda police station said 25-year-old Priyadeep, a resident of Keshiari in the same district, had been staying at a mess in Belda for the past several months.

After Priyadeep did not turn up for lunch and did not respond to knocks on the door of his room which was bolted from inside, other inmates of the mess broke open the door and found him hanging, the officer said. No suicide note was found in the room.

The body of the PhD student was sent for post-mortem examination. Quoting his family members, the officer said Priyadeep had been staying in the mess for concentrating on his studies.

An official of Jadavpur University said the authorities heard about the incident but can get details only after the institute opens after Durga Puja vacation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)