Navy evacuates police woman who suffered stroke to Kochi

A 49-year-old Lakshadweep police woman, who suffered a stroke, was shifted to Kochi from the island by a Naval dornier aircraft on Saturday for further treatment. A Defence spokesman said the Director Health of Lakshadweep Administration approached Naval Officer-In-Charge (Lakshadweep) at INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti to evacuate Rasiya Beeguma of Agatti who had suffered a stroke.

The Southern Naval Command launched a naval Dornier aircraft from Kochi airfield at 02:30 pm, and it landed at Agatti at 03:15 pm with a medical team. The aircraft carrying the patientlanded at INS Garuda airfield here at about 04:30 pm and the woman was shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam.

The Indian Navy had conducted such operations earlier, once by a naval helicopter flown from Kochi to Kavaratti to rescue a comatose woman on May 16, the spokesman said. Similarly, a pregnant woman patient was evacuated on July 29 by the MV Triton Liberty, on lease to the Indian Navy, from Kavaratti, he added..

