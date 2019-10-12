Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm. CAL 3 WB-BJP-WORKER 'BJP activist' grocer shot dead in front of wife Krishnagar: A grocer, stated to be a BJP worker, was shot dead in front of his wife by unidentified miscreants in Nadia district.

CAL 6 WB- BJP LD PROTEST Mamata has failed as an administrator : Dilip Ghosh Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing in her duty as an administrator and threatened to launch a statewide movement if the "politics of anihilation" of opposition party workers does not stop in the state. CAL 7 AS-ATTACK-ARREST Assam mob attack: nine held for theft, search on for assaulters Hailakandi: The police on Saturday arrested nine people in connection with the alleged theft of a buffalo, which led to an incident of mob attack in Hailakandi district of South Assam on Friday.

CAL 8 OD-BHAGWAT RSS aims at organising the entire society : Bhagwat Bhubaneswar: RSS aims at organising the entire society in the country and not just the Hindu community to transform and take India towards a better future, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday. CES 7 WB-BSF-BANGLADESHIS 16 Bangladeshis held in BSF raids in West Bengal Kolkata: Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended during a series of raids in south Bengal districts since Friday, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said on Saturday.

CES 9 TR-BANGLADESHIS-BSF BSF detains 3 B'desh RAB men for entering India without papers Agartala: Three personnel of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) of Bangladesh and two of their informants were detained by BSF after they had entered India through Tripura border without any valid document, an official said on Saturday..

