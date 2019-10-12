International Development News
2 Iraqi nationals robbed of over Rs 4.50 lakh in Gurgaon Gur'

PTI Gurgaon
Updated: 12-10-2019 22:41 IST
Karwan Taha Mohammed, along with his friend, had come here for the treatment of his brother at a private hospital. Image Credit: Pixabay

Two unidentified men posing as police officers allegedly stole over Rs 4.50 lakh from the wallet of two Iraqi nationals in Gurgaon, officials said. Karwan Taha Mohammed, along with his friend, had come here for the treatment of his brother at a private hospital.

They were returning to their guest house in an auto when the fraudsters in a white car intercepted their vehicle near Kanhai traffic intersection. The accused stepped out of their car and introduced themselves as police officers. They then asked the foreigners to show their visa, passport, purpose of visiting India and wallet.

The accused cleverly took away USD 6,000 from their wallet without coming into the notice of the victim, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits to nab them. A case was registered on the statement of victims," he added.

COUNTRY : India
