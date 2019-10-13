Two-day-old lion cub dies in MP

A two-day-old lion cub has died in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa division, an official said on Sunday. A three-year-old lioness, named Jasmine, gave birth to three cubs last Thursday in Mukundpur Zoo, its director Sanjay Raikhede said.

"One of the cubs was weak and not even taking milk. It also got injured when the lioness' teeth pierced into its body while picking it up with mouth. The cub died late Saturday night," he said. The other two cubs have been kept under observation, he added.

Lioness Jasmine and a lion were brought here from a zoo at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh last year. The Mukundpur forest area has six tigers, four of whom are white, he informed.

The area shot to prominence when the first white tiger was spotted here in 1951..

