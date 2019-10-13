2 arms smugglers arrested in Bihar, 4 guns seized

Two arms smugglers were arrested on Sunday and four firearms were recovered from their possession in Bihar's Munger district, police said. They were arrested from Morcha Tola under the jurisdiction of Naya Ramnagar police station during a drive against arms smugglers and criminals, a police officer said.

The smugglers have been identified as Akash Tanti and Vishal Kumar, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Manu Maharaj, said. Three country-made pistols and a rifle were seized from them, Maharaj said, adding that the smugglers, during interrogation, said that they used to sell firearms to criminals and Maoists.

They used to sell a firearm for anything between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. People have been asked to get in touch with the police if they have any information regarding smugglers or criminals, the DIG said.

The identity of the informer will not be disclosed, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)