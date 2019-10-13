Amit Shah to address top officials of ATS from states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday address top officials of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS) from various states amidst heightened threats from Pakistan-based terror groups in the wake of abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The conference, also to be addressed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, is expected to formulate a comprehensive counter-terrorism action plan and how to enhance cooperation among ATS of different states.

"The home minister will deliver the inaugural address where he is likely to highlight the central government's outlines for the emerging terror threats," a Home Ministry official said. The top officials of ATS of the states will give presentation on their own anti-terror strategies and the action plans put in place to deal with any kind of emergencies.

There have been heightened threats from Pakistan-based terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the hinterlands since August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370. The threats to the ongoing festive season as well as how to deal with them are also expected to be discussed in the meeting, another official said.

The conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

