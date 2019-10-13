One held for killing man over monetary dispute in Shahdara

The body of an 18-year-old man, with his limbs tied up, was found inside the Deer Park in Shahdara on Sunday, following which one person was arrested in connection with the killing over monetary dispute, police said. The man, identified as Kalender Colony-resident Sahil, was killed on Saturday night and his body spotted by some passerby on Sunday morning, they said.

The accused, Arshad (22), a resident of Shaheed Nagar in Ghaziabad, was known to Sahil and had borrowed Rs 50,000 from his family which he failed to return, a senior police official said. A passerby had informed a police patrolling team after spotting the body, the police official said.

The body had deep cuts on head and neck, the official said. Sahil's family told police that he left his house on a scooter on Saturday at around 11.45 pm and did not return home since then, the official added.

Police said the scooter was found outside the park. "A case of murder has been registered and Arshad has been apprehended in connection with the killing," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he was not able to repay the money he had borrowed from Sahil's family as he incurred losses at his grocery store. Under the pressure of not being able to return the amount, he decided to kill Sahil. On Saturday night, the two went to the Deer Park where the accused killed him using a blade and a brick, the officer said.

The blade used in commission of crime and the bloodstained clothes worn by him at the time of incident has been recovered, the police said.

