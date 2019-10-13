Tiger captured after it killed 2 persons

A tiger that reportedly killedtwo persons recently has been tranquilised and captured nearMelukamanahalli in Chamarajanagara district after five days ofa massive hunt, officials said on Sunday

The animal would be shifted to the rehabilitationcentre of the Mysore zoo, they said

Forest department staff successfully captured the tigerthat had killed the two from Chowdahalli village, state ForestMinister C C Patil told reporters. PTI KSUNVG NVG

