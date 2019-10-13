International Development News
Tiger captured after it killed 2 persons

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 13-10-2019 20:47 IST
A tiger that reportedly killedtwo persons recently has been tranquilised and captured nearMelukamanahalli in Chamarajanagara district after five days ofa massive hunt, officials said on Sunday

The animal would be shifted to the rehabilitationcentre of the Mysore zoo, they said

Forest department staff successfully captured the tigerthat had killed the two from Chowdahalli village, state ForestMinister C C Patil told reporters. PTI KSUNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

