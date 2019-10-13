Man held for abducting minor girl in J-K's Poonch

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abducting a minor girl in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. However, the girl was rescued within hours after receiving a complaint, a police official said.

He said a man approached police this morning alleging that her minor daughter was abducted by one Mohammad Azam from upper Kalai in Poonch town. A case under relevant sections of law was registered and various teams were formed to rescue the girl, the official said, adding that raids were conducted at various places in the town and adjoining areas which finally led to the rescue of the girl and arrest of the accused.

He said further investigation is underway.

