Eight killed, one goes missing as jeep falls into gorge 

PTI Gopeshwar
Updated: 13-10-2019 23:44 IST
The mishap occurred near Ghes village of the district when 14 persons were going in the jeep to Dewal to attend a funeral, said police. Image Credit: ANI

Eight persons were killed and one went missing while five others were seriously injured on Sunday when the jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Tharali area of Chamoli district. The mishap occurred near Ghes village of the district when 14 persons were going in the jeep to Dewal to attend a funeral, said police.

The deceased were identified Jasbir Singh (32), Surendra Singh (30), Madan Singh (60), Darban Singh (48), Madan Singh (38), Kailash Singh (40), Gopal Singh (35) and Dharam Singh (55). The one who has gone missing is Jai Singh Danu, 48.

Five injured persons, including the driver, were hospitalized. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

The chief minister also ordered a magisterial probe into the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

