Unclaimed bag causes flutter at Chennai airport

PTI Chennai
Updated: 14-10-2019 12:16 IST
An unclaimed bag found at the airport here on Monday caused a flutter, before security officials removed it for examination. According to airport officials, the bag was found in the domestic departure area.

CISF personnel examined the bag using metal detectors and sniffer dogs and upon discovering some articles in it, removed it for further examination, they said. CCTV footage was being examined to ascertain who left the bag behind, officials added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
