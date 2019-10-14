UP: Woman dies after being set ablaze by husband

A woman died of burns after being set on fire by her husband in Khatoli town here, police said on Monday. The victim-- Anuradha and her husband Dinesh Singh had an argument over a family dispute, they said.

Singh, a sugar mill employee, lost his temper and poured kerosene over his wife before setting her on fire, police said, adding that he too sustained burn injuries. According to station house officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Tyagi, the woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Singh is recuperating in a hospital, he said.

