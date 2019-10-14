UP: Man kills girl for resisting rape bid; held

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling a 14-year-old girl to death after she resisted his rape attempt in a village of neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Anuj (26), they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Shrivastava told newsmen here that during interrogation, Anuj confessed to the killing. The body of the girl was found in a sugarcane field in the village on October 7. The incident took place when she had gone to give lunch to her father, who was working in the fields, police said.

