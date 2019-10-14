Two arms smugglers arrested in Bihar

The Bihar police has arrested two arms smugglers from Munger district and recovered a country- made pistol along with other items to manufacture guns from their possession, an officer said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police has arrested them on Sunday during a vehicle checking drive near Teliya Talab area under the jurisdiction of Naya Ramnagar police station, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

The smugglers have been identified as Mohammad Rabbani and Mohammad Ramin Razzak, both residents of Bakarpur village of the district, SP said. Police seized one country-made pistol, 19 pieces of semi-finished firearms, 19 pistol barrels and one motorcycle from their possession.

An FIR has been registered against them, he said. Incidentally, two others were arrested on Sunday from Munger in a seperate action against arms smugglers and criminals..

