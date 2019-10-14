Child killed in wall collapse mishap

A 10-year-old boy was killed and two other persons, including a woman, were injured when a wall collapsed in Telma Jamaluddinpur village in Ubhav area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when Aman was playing and two persons including a woman were standing near the wall which collapsed, they said.

The three of them were sent to hospital, where Aman was declared "brought dead". The condition of two others was stated to be stable. PTI CORR ABN RAX

RAX RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)