Sweeper commits suicide at Delhi's Gandhi Smarak Nidhi

A 35-year-old sweeper working at the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi here allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree inside the premises, police said on Monday. The victim, Raju, used to live inside the premises with his family, they said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on Sunday and Raju was rushed to Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj where he was declared brought dead. The hospital informed police about the incident at 4 pm, a senior police officer said. The post-mortem has been conducted, police said.

Police said Raju was an alcohol addict and was drunk at the time of the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the family members do not suspect foul play, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)