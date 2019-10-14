Army officer hails his men for maintaining vigil along LoC in Jammu region

General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Harsha Gupta on Monday complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) and ensuring peace and tranquility in the region, a defence spokesman said. Lt Gen Gupta, who took over the command of the Jammu-based corps from Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha on October 12, paid tributes and homage to the soldiers, who made supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of duty in the corps zone, at "Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal" in the early hours of the day, the spokesman said.

He said a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted with full military honours. The spokesman said Lt Gen Gupta exhorted all troops to continue with same zeal and enthusiasm towards their profession to achieve new milestones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)