Arunachal CM rides motorcycle to promote tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has undertaken a 122 km motorcycle ride to promote tourism in the state. Khandu rode from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district to Pasighat in East Siang district on Sunday to promote the state as a destination for long-distance motorcycle rides, officials said on Monday.

Khandu began the ride from Yingkiong Circuit House at 8 am and reached Pasighat Airport at 10.30 am. The 122 km route through good roads offers picturesque views, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)