Sisodia's surprise visit at mohalla clinics in East Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday made surprise visit at two mohalla clinics in East Delhi, an official statement stated. On being apprised of the irregular water supply situation at the mohalla clinic in Mayur Vihar, Sisodia immediately directed the PWD officials to look into the matter and solve the issue, it said.

Inspecting the mohalla clinic, situated in Mayur Vihar, Pocket B, Phase-2, with his team, the deputy chief minister asked the patients about the quality of service provided at the clinic and if they were satisfied by it. Stressing on the need to increase awareness about the mohalla clinic, he said," Our next step is to maximize our reach to the residents of this area." PTI BUN RT

