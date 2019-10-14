'Elderly should be able to lead dignified lives in their communities'

Old-age homes and ashrams cannot be a long-term solution for the elderly and they should be able to live with dignity in their own communities, a forum for single women's rights said on Monday. A two-day meeting brought together low-income widows, separated, divorced, never married and other single women, from across the country and they discussed challenges faced by them, said the National Forum for Single Women Rights which organised the function.

In a special session at this meeting discussing the challenges and the strengths of older single women, activist Binny Azad from Jharkhand said the public health system is not geared for supporting an ageing population, especially in remote rural areas. Common ageing related problems like loss of sight, hearing or mobility, can cause despair and negatively affect the quality of life, Azad said.

"In addition to making geriatric care easily accessible and ensuring fair pension to all the elderly, the government must invest in supporting community level mutual support mass organisations of the elderly," said activist Sarju Bai. "Ashrams and old age homes are not the answer," she added.

