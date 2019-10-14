Two close associates of gangster arrested from north Delhi's Burari

Two men, alleged to be close associates of a gangster lodged in jail was arrested from north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday. Nepal (26) and Lucky (30), both residents of Sabzi Mandi, are close associates of a notorious gangster Karan Pandit who is presently in jail, they said.

Both of them are Pandit's neighbours and Lucky is his childhood friend. In order to earn easy money, they joined his gang, police said. On Sunday, an anti-snatching picket placed at 100 feet road near Transport Authority, Burari was checking vehicles and at around 8:20 PM, one white colour scooter was noticed coming from Outer Ring Road towards Burari. As the riders were not wearing helmets, they were signalled to stop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Instead of stopping the vehicle, they tried to escape but the two were overpowered, the officer said. The accused duo were arrested and a loaded country made pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from them, the officer added.

During investigation, the accused disclosed that they were working for gangster Karan Pandit and indulged in extortion activities. They had come to Burari area to assault a notorious gangster whom they suspected to be involved in a shootout case of Sonu Paneerwala along with one another gangster who is presently in Jail, the DCP said.

Lucky was earlier booked in an assault case of Police Station Sabzi Mandi, the police said.

