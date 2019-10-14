Jamia Millia Islamia student hangs himself

A 22-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia university allegedly killed himself by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in southeast Delhi's Okhla Vihar on Monday, police said. However, no suicide note was found, they said but added no foul play is suspected.

Irfan BK, a first-year student of Master of Arts (Psychology), hailed from Kerala, they said. His two roommates were away at the time of incident.

After one of them returned home around 3.30pm, the student was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday after the family members arrive.

"He was a first year student and had enrolled as a student in July. He belonged to Kerala," a varsity official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)