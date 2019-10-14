Odisha govt allocates Rs 400cr for healthcare in 3 districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday allocated Rs 400 crore for strengthening of medical services in three tribal-dominated districts of the state. The chief minister said health infrastructure will be improved in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts based on the feedback received from officials visiting various districts as part of "Mo Sarkar" (my government) programme.

"A 500-bed medical college in Koraput is being planned, the capacity of which will be increased to 700 within 24 months. The bed strength of the district hospital will be increased to 250 and two new ambulances will be given to it," he said. Five ambulances and three Mahaprayan vehicles (used for carrying the bodies) will be allocated to the medical college while rest sheds for patient's relatives, staff quarters and transit homes will be constructed there, he said.

Patnaik said the bed capacity of the district hospital in Malkangiri will be increased to 200 while accommodation for doctors will be constructed. Also, a daily bus service will commence between remote Motu area and Malkangiri town, he said.

The chief minister said the bed strength of Nabarangpur district hospital will be increased to 200 and another 200-bed hospital will be constructed. Three ambulances and an equal number of Mahaprayan vehicles will be given to the hospital.

Patnaik said Rs 15 lakh each will be allocated to four 'Rogi Kalyan Samitis' (patient welfare committees) from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the Superintendents of Police for conducting blood donation camps. Patnaik had launched the 'Mo Sarkar' programme on October 2 to get feedback of the people on the quality of service being provided in hospitals and police stations.

"I had sent senior officers to cover 15 districts. The feedback on the people's participation has been inspiring and the response by both police and health functionaries have been encouraging," he said. Secretary to the chief minister, V K Pandian, had visited several districts to inspect the quality of services being offered at the state-run hospital and the police stations.

Opposition BJP and Congress had earlier in the day alleged that the officers were going overdrive for the implementation of the 'Mo Sarkar' programme..

