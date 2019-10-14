Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman from sea off Point Calimere shore

A 33-year-old injured fisherman was rescued on Monday by Coast Guard from sea off Point Calimere shore in Tamil Nadu, the maritime security agency said. Indian Coast Guard ships Arnvesh and C-435 received a distress call from the fishing boat at around 11:45 am today, said officials.

On reaching the spot, they found a profusely bleeding fisherman Raj Kumar with cuts on his neck, suffered while hauling trawl nets. He was administered the first aid and immediately evacuated to Karaikal, the agency said.

His condition is stated to be stable, it added. Point Calimere is famous for its wildlife and bird sanctuary, spread over nearly 22 sq km area along the Palk Strait at the southeastern tip of Nagapattinam district in tamil Nadu.

