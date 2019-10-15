International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two killed in road accident

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 15-10-2019 09:33 IST
Two killed in road accident

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were killed when a vehicle hit them here, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Deoband-Muzaffarnagar road near Rohana village in the district Monday night, they said.

Shahrukh, 23, and Abrar, 45, were waiting for a bus when a speedy vehicle hit them, police said, adding they died on the spot. The duo was part of a music band and they were returning to Rohana after performing an event, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : vehicle duo Shahrukh
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019