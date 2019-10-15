Two killed in road accident

Two men were killed when a vehicle hit them here, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Deoband-Muzaffarnagar road near Rohana village in the district Monday night, they said.

Shahrukh, 23, and Abrar, 45, were waiting for a bus when a speedy vehicle hit them, police said, adding they died on the spot. The duo was part of a music band and they were returning to Rohana after performing an event, police said.

