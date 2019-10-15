International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2 killed, one injured in a road accident

PTI Banda
Updated: 15-10-2019 11:38 IST
2 killed, one injured in a road accident

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed while another person sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle they were traveling on was run over by a speeding truck, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place in the Tindwari area of the district on Monday night at around 9.00 pm, they said.

Suman Nishad (35) and her brother-in-law Rajkishor (24) along with another person were returning to their village when they were run over by a speeding truck, police said. Nishad and Rajkishor died on the spot while the other person sustained serious injuries. The motorcyclists were not wearing helmets, the police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019