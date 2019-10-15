2 killed, one injured in a road accident

Two people were killed while another person sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle they were traveling on was run over by a speeding truck, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place in the Tindwari area of the district on Monday night at around 9.00 pm, they said.

Suman Nishad (35) and her brother-in-law Rajkishor (24) along with another person were returning to their village when they were run over by a speeding truck, police said. Nishad and Rajkishor died on the spot while the other person sustained serious injuries. The motorcyclists were not wearing helmets, the police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)