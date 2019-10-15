Woman commits suicide with 3 children by jumping into well

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well after throwing her three minor children in the well in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday. The woman and her husband, a daily wager, had a quarrel over some domestic matter on Monday night, the police said.

She allegedly threw her one-year-old twin sons and three-year-old daughter in the well before she jumped into it late on Monday night, a police officer said, quoting preliminary investigation report. All the four bodies were recovered from the well at Ichadih village under Kuchai police station on Tuesday morning, the Officer-in-Charge of Kuchai police station, Uday Gupta said.

