Flood alert in Geddai dam area, 4 escape in revetment collapse

People residing in low-lying areas and alongside the Geddai Dam have been asked to move to safer places as surplus water is being released from the dam, district collector Innocent Divya said on Tuesday. The dam is brimming following incessant rains in the last few days and heavy rain on Monday.

Considering the safety of the dam, 30 cusecs of water was being released, the Collector said in a press release here. As a result, there is the possibility of water entering low-lying areas like Mulli and Pilloor and people were advised to move to safer places, she said.

Meanwhile, four members of family had a miraculous escape when a revetment fell on their house near Wellington, some 13 km from here. The members were sleeping, when the revetment fell on the house on Tuesday, damaging one side.

However, they escaped unhurt. A car and two bikes parked outside the house were totally damaged, police said. PTI COR NVM NVG NVG.

