Netherlands king, queen visit govt schools in Delhi

Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited Delhi government schools in Nandnagri area here on Tuesday. The royal couple, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday night, were welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"It was an honour to welcome the royal couple of Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to a #DelhiGovtSchool in Nandnagri today. "Students delighted to meet them, vibrantly introduced #HappinessCurriculum & #Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum to the royal couple," Sisodia tweeted.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting India at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

