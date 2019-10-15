International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two dead, six injured as vehicle rolls down gorge in J-K

PTI Jammu
Updated: 15-10-2019 19:32 IST
Two dead, six injured as vehicle rolls down gorge in J-K

An SUV rolled down a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring six, police said. The cab was going towards Mandi from Loran when its driver lost control over the vehicle, a police officer said.

He said the vehicle rolled down a 300-feet gorge. The injured were taken to a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019