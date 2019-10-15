Netherlands king, queen visit govt schools in Delhi

Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited Delhi government schools in Nandnagri area here on Tuesday. The royal couple, who arrived in the national capital on Sunday night, were welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"It was an honour to welcome the royal couple of Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to a #DelhiGovtSchool in Nandnagri today. "Students delighted to meet them, vibrantly introduced #HappinessCurriculum & #Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum to the royal couple," Sisodia tweeted.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting India at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During the 30-minute visit, Sisodia briefed the royal couple about various initiatives taken by the Delhi government in the education sector.

"Mindfulness has gone a long way in ensuring students don't get distracted in class. The idea is to help students cope with issues at home and concentrate better at subjects taught in school. After introducing mindfulness in classes, the students feel more relaxed now and have started to concentrate better," Sisodia said describing the "happiness curriculum".

