Gold,iPhones,cigarettes worth Rs 31 L seized from 2 passengers Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI): Gold strips, gadgets and cigarettes worth Rs 31 lakh were seized from two passengers who arrived here from Dubai on Tuesday, the customs department said. The officials, acting on a tip off, intercepted the two after their arrival.

On examination, 700 grams of gold was found concealed in the rectum of the passengers and it was recovered, an official release said. The officials also recovered two iPhones, 12 old and refurbished laptops, and 9,960 cigarettes concealed in their checked-in baggage.

The total value of the seized goods was Rs 31 lakh, the release said..

