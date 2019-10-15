PWD official booked for disproportionate assets in J-K's Ramban

A Public Works Department official was on Tuesday booked in a disproportionate assets case in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Mohammad Aslam Parray for alleged illegal accumulation of assets during his posting as incharge head assistant of Ramban PWD (Roads and Buildings) division, the ACB spokesperson said.

Parray was booked after some incriminating documents, including ownership papers of a gas agency, were seized during a search of his house in Batote by the bureau, he said. The accused public servant had acquired immovable and movable properties. Some of these properties are registered in his name, while others were purchased in the name of his family members, the spokesperson said.

The properties include a triple storey building in Batote worth around Rs 80 lakh, a plot of land worth Rs 18 lakh and a single storey house valuing Rs 20 lakh, he said. The PWD official also owns a car, luxurious household items, costly electronics gadgets and jewellery, the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he said. PTI TAS AB AD AD

