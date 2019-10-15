Man kills wife

International Development News
PTI Jabalpur
Updated: 15-10-2019 20:42 IST
A 45-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband over a petty argument in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, police said. Ashok Chakravarty (48) allegedly attacked his wife Rajini with an ax at their house in Barbati village around 3 pm.

The couple had had a quarrel over Rajini wanting to visit her parents, city superintendent of police Ravi Chouhan said. "He attacked his wife multiple times, killing her on the spot," Chouhan said.

Chakravarty was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code..

