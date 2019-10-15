Rajasthan: Gunman of BJP MLA robbed of service revolver, Rs 8000

A gunman of a BJP MLA was robbed of his service revolver and cash worth Rs 8,000 by three unidentified bike-borne assailants near Gulkhedi village here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when constable Kamlesh Kumar Lodha, attached as gunman with Manhorethana MLA Govind Ranipuria, was returning home on his motorcycle, SHO at Ghatoli police station Nanuram said.

The three men stopped Lodha near Gulkhedi village and attacked him with sticks, causing injuries to head, he said. They later snatched his service revolver and cash worth Rs 8,000, the SHO said.

A case was registered under sections 340 (wrongful confinement), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC, he said, adding that a search was under way to nab them.

