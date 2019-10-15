International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rajasthan: Gunman of BJP MLA robbed of service revolver, Rs 8000

PTI Kota
Updated: 15-10-2019 20:55 IST
Rajasthan: Gunman of BJP MLA robbed of service revolver, Rs 8000

A gunman of a BJP MLA was robbed of his service revolver and cash worth Rs 8,000 by three unidentified bike-borne assailants near Gulkhedi village here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when constable Kamlesh Kumar Lodha, attached as gunman with Manhorethana MLA Govind Ranipuria, was returning home on his motorcycle, SHO at Ghatoli police station Nanuram said.

The three men stopped Lodha near Gulkhedi village and attacked him with sticks, causing injuries to head, he said. They later snatched his service revolver and cash worth Rs 8,000, the SHO said.

A case was registered under sections 340 (wrongful confinement), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC, he said, adding that a search was under way to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019