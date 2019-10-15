Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION:

DEL25 INDO-PAK-RANGERS Pak yet to respond to India's proposal to host meet between BSF and Pak Rangers

New Delhi: Pakistan has not yet responded to India's proposal on hosting the biannual meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers, another example of what appears to be the neighbour unilaterally snapping functional level contacts, government sources said on Tuesday.

DEL62 HR-POLL-2NDLD MODI Modi accuses Cong of bad-mouthing India, spreading 'rumours' abroad over Art 370

Thanesar/Charkhi Dadri: Slamming the Congress over its stand on Article 370 and the Rafale deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday accused its leaders of bad-mouthing India and showing negativity on matters that bring joy to the people of the country.

DEL24 BIZ-LD TRADE-GOYAL No trade disputes with US, only few disagreements: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the US do not have any trade disputes and both nations have huge bilateral trade and investment potential.

LGD46 SC-LD AYODHYA Ayodhya case: Need to correct historical wrong committed by Babur, Hindu party tells SC

New Delhi: A "historical wrong" was committed by Mughal emperor Babur after his conquest of India over 433 years ago by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and it needs to be rectified, a Hindu party told the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute case.

DEL66 LDALL SAVARKAR Maha BJP proposes Bharat Ratna for Savarkar; Oppn says Godse maybe next

Mumbai/New Delhi: The BJP's Maharashtra unit on Tuesday proposed Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva idealogue V D Savarkar as part of party's election manifesto, evoking criticism from the Opposition with the Congress asserting that if such a demand is accepted then "God save this country".

DEL50 TERROR-REDDY Pak-sponsored terror, Jihadi acts biggest external security challenges: Reddy

New Delhi: Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and jihadi activities are the biggest external security challenges for the country, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

DEL37 JK-LD SHELLING Woman killed as Pak heavily shells civilian areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: A 24-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday in heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army, targeting villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

DEL 33 LAW-HC-VACANCY Judges' vacancies in high courts on the rise: Law Ministry data

New Delhi: While the Supreme Court is working with its full sanctioned strength, vacancy of judges is on the rise in the 25 high courts of the country, according to latest Law Ministry data.

DEL63 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Delhi bans diesel gen-sets as GRAP kicks in; air quality very poor in several parts

New Delhi: The national capital banned generator sets, barring those being used in essential and emergency services, on Tuesday, as the air quality in several places in the city and adjoining areas slipped to "very poor" level.

MDS9 KA-HAL-STRIKE HAL employees' strike continues, unions reject management claim of fair offer

Bengaluru: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited management on Tuesday urged its striking employees to accept the "fair offer" made by it but the latter stuck to their stand, saying the two-day old indefinite stir will continue till an 'amicable' solution beneficial to them was reached.

BOM26 MH-BJP-LD MANIFESTO Maha BJP promises 1 cr jobs in 5 yrs, houses for all by 2022

Mumbai: Creation of "one crore" rpt "one crore" jobs in the next five years, providing houses for all by 2022 and ushering in USD 1 trillion economy are the key promises made by the ruling BJP, which is seeking a second straight term, in its manifesto for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls.

LGD5 DL-COURT-SHIVAKUMAR Delhi court extends Shivakumar's judicial custody till Oct 25

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

LGD40 SC-2ND LD CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: CBI wants to "humiliate me" by keeping in jail, Chidambaram tells SC

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case, sought bail from the Supreme Court Tuesday saying the probe agency wants to keep him in jail to "humiliate him".

LGD45 SC-2NDLD NAVLAKHA Koregaon Bhima case: SC extends protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha by 4 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended by four weeks the interim protection from arrest granted to civil rights activist Gautma Navlakha in the Koregaon Bhima violence case.

FGN30 IMF-INDIA-ECONOMY IMF revises India's growth projection to 6.1 per cent in 2019

Washington: The IMF on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections.

FGN29 IMF-ECONOMY-GLOBAL Global economy is in a synchronised slowdown: IMF

Washington: The global economy is in a "synchronised slowdown" amidst growing trade barriers and heightened geopolitical tensions, the IMF warned on Tuesday as it downgraded the 2019 growth rate to three per cent, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

