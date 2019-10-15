International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

VHP demands President's rule in West Bengal

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 15-10-2019 21:15 IST
VHP demands President's rule in West Bengal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations on Tuesday presented a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding President's rule in West Bengal. The organisations have asked for a CBI probe into the killing of school teacher Prakash Pal and two members of his family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The organisations claim that he was an RSS volunteer. The memorandum was presented through the district collector.

Last week, bodies of Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty, and eight-year-old son Angan were found lying at their home in Jiaganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019