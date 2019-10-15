VHP demands President's rule in West Bengal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations on Tuesday presented a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding President's rule in West Bengal. The organisations have asked for a CBI probe into the killing of school teacher Prakash Pal and two members of his family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The organisations claim that he was an RSS volunteer. The memorandum was presented through the district collector.

Last week, bodies of Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty, and eight-year-old son Angan were found lying at their home in Jiaganj.

