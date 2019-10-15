Members of Income Tax Employees' Federation stage sit-in in Ghaziabad

The Income Tax Employees' Federation of Ghaziabad staged a sit-in here on Tuesday under the banner of the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers to press for various demands. A group of employees joined the demonstration outside the Income Tax office on the CGO complex premises near Hapur Chungi in the city.

The federation's district general secretary K C Shukla said that out 125 employees, 15 abstained from work. The protesters pressed for various demands, including scrapping of the new contributory pension scheme and restoration of defined benefit.

