Private organisations to remain closed on polling day

All private establishments in Mumbai will remain closed on October 21 so that their owners and employees can vote in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mumbai city collector Shivaji Jondhale said on Tuesday. If the establishments providing essential services cannot give full-day paid leave, they can give their employees two or three hours off.

But such organisations need to take prior permission for staying open from the district administration, he said. PTI MR KRK KRK.

