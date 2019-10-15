International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Private organisations to remain closed on polling day

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 15-10-2019 22:25 IST
Private organisations to remain closed on polling day

All private establishments in Mumbai will remain closed on October 21 so that their owners and employees can vote in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mumbai city collector Shivaji Jondhale said on Tuesday. If the establishments providing essential services cannot give full-day paid leave, they can give their employees two or three hours off.

But such organisations need to take prior permission for staying open from the district administration, he said. PTI MR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019