CRPF official duped of debit card, mobile phone by auto co-passengers

A CRPF official was on Tuesday duped of his debit card and mobile phone by two men who had shared an auto-rickshaw with him on his way to Connaught place from Kashmiri Gate, said police. The CRPF official was duped while withdrawing cash from an ATM booth at Connaught Place.

As the CRPF official headed to an ATM booth, the two co-passengers in the auto too followed him and managed to see him punching the PIN for his card. After he withdrew money, one of the two tricked the official him in parting with his debit card to him, said police,

As he was inspecting the card, the other one asked for his phone and the moment the CRPF official gave it to him, the duo ran away, said police. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was was registered subsequently at the Connaught Place police station and police are analysing the CCTV footage to nab the accused persons, they added.

