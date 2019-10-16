Man found dead in Muzaffarnagar

The body of a man, who was missing for the last four days, has been recovered at a village here, police said Wednesday. Irshad was allegedly strangulated to death by his friend Deepak for having an affair with his sister, Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh said.

Deepak, along with his accomplice, killed Irshad on October 12, the SP said. Police said Deepak was arrested and a search was on to nab his accomplice.

