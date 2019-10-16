Maha: Two MSEB employees held for taking bribe

Two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) have been arrested in Thane for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person for saving his relative in a power theft case, the ACB said on Wednesday. MSEB's assistant engineer Mohammad J Siddiqui (27) allegedly demanded the money recently from the man for not registering an offence against his mother-in-law in connection with power theft and also not recovering the penalty, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The man approached the ACB which a laid a trap and caught MSEB's technician Vilas Kamble (46) red-handed on Tuesday while accepting Rs 30,000 on behalf of Siddiqui, it said in a release. Siddiqui was also subsequently arrested and both the accused were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added..

