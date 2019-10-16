Cops rescue 12-year-old kidnap victim Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI)A 12-year-old mentally-challenged girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from the streets of Sion Koliwada, was rescued in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said. The girl lived with her family on a footpath in the Sion Koliwada area, and was allegedly abducted by Suraj Dhansingh (25), a former neighbour, the official said.

According the official, Dhansingh knew the victim and allegedly kidnapped her when her parents were away on Tuesday night. When the girl's parents noticed that she was missing, they approached the Antop Hill police station, and an FIR was registered, he said.

Antop Hill police examined the CCTV footage from the area and the girl's family identified Dhansingh. The CCTV grab was then circulated to all police stations in the city, the official said. In the early hours of Wednesday, the accused, who was taking the girl to western suburb of Goregaon, fled after he came across a police check post, leaving the girl behind, the official said.

The Goregaon police immediately informed their Antop Hill counterpart and the girl was taken to Sion Hospital for a medical check-up, the official said, adding that the hunt is on for the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4 Saurabh Tripathi said investigations are underway..

