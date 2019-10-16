Body of man who jumped into river in Odisha recovered

The body of a man who had jumped into Odisha's Kathajodi river, a tributary of Mahanadi, on October 9, in the presence of his wife and child, was recovered on Wednesday, police said. The decomposed body of Debabrata Mohapatra was recovered from Devi river, another tributary of Mahanadi, near Rahamba in Cuttack district, said Cuttack (Rural) SP, R B Panigrahi.

The body was identified through an item found in a pocket of the trousers, adding the deceased was a resident of Karanja village in the district. The deceased used to work at a steel plant in Jajpur district while his wife Subhalaxmi is a teacher. The couple used to quarrel often over various issues, he said.

While the deceased's family blamed Subhalaxmi for the death, her family claimed Mohapatra was schizophrenic and had earlier attempted suicide several times..

