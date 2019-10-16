50% of Bhopal cops suffer from diabetes and hypertension

A recent health camp conducted to test the fitness levels of police personnel in Bhopal revealed that 50 per cent of Bhopal policemen suffer from diabetes and hypertension. Around 200 personnel of Bhopal police were examined at the health camp conducted by a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) at Madhya Pradesh police's Police Training and Research institute on Monday.

During the health camp, 50 per cent of policemen were diagnosed for diabetes and hypertension, and 70 per cent suffered from stress. In comparison, 15 policewomen, who were examined at the camp, were found to be fit and less stressed.

The health camp was part of "Fit India, Fit Police" campaign oragnised by Foundation for Social Awakening..

