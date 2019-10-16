Delhi Chief Secretary asked to constitute task force to look into functioning of spas

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to constitute a task force to look into the functioning of spa centres in Delhi to ensure that no "illegal and undesirable activity" take place there. The direction comes days after Delhi Commission for Women submitted its report to the LG recommending a high-level inquiry to examine the role of police, MCD and politicians in alleged prostitution rackets running in spas.

The lieutenant governor has a sought action taken report within 15 days. According to a statement, Baijal directed the chief secretary to constitute a task force under the chairmanship of addition chief secretary (Home) with special commissioners (Law & Order), commissioners of three MCDs, social welfare secretary as members to look into the functioning of spa centres.

Also, district level task forces under deputy commissioners (revenue) will also be constituted with district level officers drawn from MCDs, police and social welfare and WCS department to take action at the field level. In its report earlier this month, DCW requested Baijal to stop alleged prostitution rackets in spas and massage parlours in Delhi.

The commission in its statement had said that it has observed through its field inspections that full scale prostitution rackets are allegedly running in several spa centres in various locations in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)